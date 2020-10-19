Low pressure to trigger rains in Odisha from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure area is expected to form over east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on Monday and the system is likely to become more marked in the subsequent 24 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

Odisha IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in the State till October 23. The met office has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Monday.

Similarly, south Odisha region and Puri district are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

“Squally weather with winds reaching up to 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr is likely to prevail over central Bay of Bengal between Monday and Thursday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea area of central Bay of Bengal during the period. It is a tropical storm season, but conditions are not favourable for the intensification of the system beyond depression, said a cyclone expert.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena has directed the Collectors to remain alert to meet any emergency.