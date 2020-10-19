Man held for raping minor in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man for raping a minor girl in Balichandrapur village. Police said, the accused Dhaneswar Panda lured the six-year-old girl with chocolates while she was alone at home on Saturday evening and raped her.

Hearing the girl’s screams, neighbours rushed to spot and rescued her. The villagers locked Dhaneswar in a room and informed the police about the incident.

Basing on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, police registered a case and arrested the accused under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

The medical examination of both the accused and the victim were conducted on the day and the former sent to jail after his bail plea was rejected.