New cases continue to rise amid COVID-19 nonchalance in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Positive cases have seen a drop in Odisha but Sundargarh district continues to report high infection rate and rising COVID-19 fatalities due to blatant violation of safety guidelines by people.

Callous approach towards the pandemic at Rourkela and other parts of the district by the majority of population has led to deterioration of the situation amid lax and sporadic enforcement measures. In the backdrop of opening of economic activities, fear of community transmission looms large, leaving the rule-abiding citizens scared.

For instance, around 70 per cent of shopkeepers and customers in the vending zone opposite Uditnagar police station are not wearing masks or covering their faces properly. Customers gossiping in close distance without masks at tea stalls, betel shops and roadside eateries is a common sight here. The situation is similar at medium and large stores as well as commercial establishments.

Besides, customers can be seen violating norms at medicine stores and the owners are no more raising any objection.Social activist VP Tiwari said the death of young Covid warrior Dr Priyashree (29) of IGH on Friday night should be an eye-opener for people and the administration. “I venture out for essential work with all precautions but the the fear of unwittingly bringing home the deadly virus for fault of others is always there,” he said.

Tiwari said now that marketplaces and offices have opened, there should be a military type discipline for compliance to guidelines to protect others. Some Government employees confided that many of their coworkers continue to be callous towards the coronavirus.

Epidemiologist and district Covid-19 compliance officer Dr Bikrant Kindo said 85 per cent of the infected persons are asymptomatic and potential carriers for community transmission.

Social distancing and wearing masks properly outside are the only means to keep the virus at bay, he said.

Significantly, till October 9, Sundargarh had 8,373 positive cases and 44 Covid-19 deaths. In the last nine days, 1,235 new cases and 11 more deaths have been reported in the district.