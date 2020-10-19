NHRC warns Odisha Health Secretary of coercive action

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has warned of coercive action against the Health Secretary for non submission of reports and his failure to reply to the show cause notice in connection with wrong transfusion of HIV and hepatitis infected blood in 2016.

Expressing displeasure over the lackadaisical attitude of the Chief Secretary and Health Secretary in payment of compensation and departmental action against the negligent health officials that caused two elderly people transfused with infected blood, the apex human rights body has warned personal appearance if the compliance reports do not reach latest by November 19.

The direction came in the wake of a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy. According to the petition, a 70-year-old person from Rairakhole and a 60-year-old person from Brajarajnagar were forced to battle for life due to wrong transfusion of blood in June 2016.

“While one of the two elderly patients was transfused with HIV infected blood, another was transfused with hepatitis infected blood at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. Surprisingly, the blood transfused was not tested before transfusion,” he pointed out.

Alleging the negligence on the part of medical staff and doctors in both the cases, Tripathy had sought independent and impartial probe with punitive and preventive measures. He also requested the NHRC for adequate compensation for both the patients.

Despite the directions from the Commission, the Chief Secretary has not submitted the requisite reply to the show cause notice so far on the payment of compensation of `1 lakh each to the patients. The Health Secretary has also not submitted the status of the departmental action taken against the delinquent officers along with the condition of the two patients.