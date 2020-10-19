Noted businessman Rohit Das passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted businessman and founder director of RKD Construction Rohit Kumar Das died while undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications at a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday. He was 64 and survived by wife, son and two daughters.

Das was admitted to a private hospital here and later taken to Chennai after his health condition deteriorated. Over four decades, Das built up the firm into one of the largest infrastructure companies in the State and expanded its wings in Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Assam.

Through his efforts, RKD Construction bagged projects from NHAI, the State Government, PSUs including Jindal, NALCO, IOCL, SAIL and NTPC.

He was also the chairman and managing director of Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd that fully owns and operates star hotels in Odisha under the brand name ‘The Crown’ in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda. His last rites will be performed in Bhubaneswar.