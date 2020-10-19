Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik warns against complacency, Health dept lowers tests

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik warned against any complacency in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic during the festive season, the Health and Family Welfare department seems to be giving two hoots to the advise by constantly cutting down tests.

The number of tests has declined from a range of 68,906 on August 22 to 38,572 on October 15, the lowest in last two months, resulting in identification of less number of cases. The testing is on constant decline since beginning of this month and only once the numbers went close 50,000.

The tests now range between 41,000 and 42,000 against the previous month’s average of 50,000 tests a day which is far too less for a State like Odisha. In comparison, other high virus burden states are conducting close to one lakh tests a day.

While the Health department claimed that the tests dipped in Odisha as cases declined, virologists and epidemiologists warned the strategy of reducing tests and resultant low case identification will lead to a false sense of security among people in the crucial festive season.

“We are now entering a very crucial phase. Kerala witnessed resurgence of infection after Onam festival. European countries also are battling a fierce second wave. If the Government shows that the infection is slowing down, people will relax and will lower their guard. With this strategy, Odisha is in danger of a serious comeback by the virus,” microbiologist Dr Tribhuban Mohan Mohapatra said.

The current testing strategy has also been questioned as the State is conducting more tests in districts where the infection has already slowed down. More tests should be conducted in districts like Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Angul, Balasore, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Balangir and Jajpur that are reporting high cases, experts suggested.

Odisha is in the top-10 states that account for 70 per cent of new cases in the country. Barring Odisha, most others are testing over 70,000 samples a day with Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar going beyond one lakh.

The State has 52 testing laboratories, including 20 for RT-PCR machines with a capacity of testing 30,000 samples a day. Since rapid antigen kits are available at all points of care, the State can easily conduct 70,000 to one lakh tests a day.

It is inconceivable that the Health department is doing the opposite of what the Chief Minister has directed, experts stated.