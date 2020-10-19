Online pushpanjali at Saheed Nagar mandap

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Adapting to a new normal, the Saheed Nagar Puja Samiti has prepared a special schedule for Durga Puja this year during which devotees will be able to offer pushpanjali to the Goddess online from their home. As there has been restrictions on visit of devotees to puja mandap, the committee will live telecast the pushpanjali prayer at different times on its Facebook page.

To ensure that devotees do not miss out on offering pushpanjali, the committee will telecast it live three times a day between October 23 and 26 and the timing will be 11 am, 1 pm and 6 pm. On Ashtami (October 24), pushpanjali puja will be telecast live at 9 am for those observing ‘Brata’. Besides, devotees will be able to offer pushpanjali online at 6 pm on Maha Sashti evening. “The devotees attending pushpanjali ritual live will be requested to be ready with flowers and other items. As soon as the priest completes pushpanjali mantras, the devotees will be informed to offer the same to the Goddess at their respective places,” said samiti secretary Narayan Mohapatra.

He said special arrangement has also been made for delivery of prasad between October 23 and 26 which will be subject to advance booking. The prasad will be prepared by professional cook and will be packed with utmost care and hygiene. Giving a golden touch to its Puja for the first time last year, the committee had decorated Goddess Durga with a crown of gold weighing 2.5 kg.

The samiti secretary, however, said they will not be able to adorn the Goddess with the gold crown this year due to the Government order on not keeping the height of the Devi idol more than four feet. Last year, the committee had erected a replica of majestic Kaisarbagh palace of Lucknow as frontal facade to add regal touch to the celebration. Due to restrictions, no pandal will be erected this year. The committee members said all Covid guidelines and protocols issued by the Centre and State Government will be followed strictly during the celebrations.