STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two held for pangolin smuggling in Odisha

STF has registered a case in this regard under Sections 379 and 411 of IPC and Section 51 of Wild Life Protection Act.

Published: 19th October 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch arrested two persons near Rajakothi in Sonepur and rescued a pangolin from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off about the sale of pangolin, the agency sleuths conducted a raid on Saturday and nabbed Somanath Bag of Kapasira village and Marsalan Bhengera of Gindhilamal. They also seized 5.065 kg pangolin scales from their possession.

“The pangolin will be handed over to the Forest department. The seized pangolin scales will be sent to Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for examination,” said a STF officer.

STF has registered a case in this regard under Sections 379 and 411 of IPC and Section 51 of Wild Life Protection Act.

Initial investigation suggests that the duo procured the pangolin scales from forest region along the bordering areas of Sonepur and Sambalpur, said the STF officer.

Their mobile phones have been seized to carry out further probe, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pangolin smuggling 
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp