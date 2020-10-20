Brick makers allege short supply of fly ash   

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A delegation of Sambalpur Fly Ash Bricks Manufacturers’ Association on Monday approached the district administration over inadequate supply of fly ash from Hindalco Industries Limited (HIL), Hirakud. They also submitted a memorandum to Collector Subham Saxena on the issue.

They alleged that earlier, HIL was supplying adequate quantity of fly ash but has now stopped regular supply which in turn has badly affected livelihood of around 2,500 people who depend on bricks manufacturing units.

President of the association Panchanan Tripathy said, “There are 80 fly ash bricks manufacturing units in the district. Each unit has an agreement with HIL for free supply of fly ash. However, for the last one month, supply of fly ash has been inadequate.”

He also alleged that HIL instead is supplying the fresh fly ash to cement factories and for road construction for financial benefits.