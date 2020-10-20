STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 effect: No 'fish bhog' for devotees at durga puja pandals in Cuttack this year

Owing to the State Government's directive for muted celebrations this year, the two puja committees have decided to cook a small quantity of the bhog only for offering to the Goddess.

Published: 20th October 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Durga Puja, Durga

An idol of goddess Durga. (File photo| PTI)

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Devotees of Cuttack will not get to relish the delicious Machha Bhog (fish bhog) offered to Goddess Durga on Navami this year.

The tradition of offering Machha Bhog to the Goddess at the Chandni Chowk and Alisa Bazar Puja pandals and distributing the bhog among devotees has been prevalent for the last two centuries.

However, owing to the State Government’s directive for muted celebrations this year, the two puja committees have decided to cook a small quantity of the bhog only for offering to the Goddess.

Usually, the committees offer quintals of Machha Bhog to the deity and then distribute it among people.

"The tradition of offering fish as bhog is said to have started with the inception of Durga Puja at Chandni Chowk in 1817. Last year we cooked and offered four quintals of fish as bhog. But, this year, we have decided not to distribute it among the locals and cook just one to two kg of fish for the ritual only," said Chandni Chowk Puja Committee Secretary Bijay Kumar Behera. 

He added that the puja committee will also not hold ‘Medha Melan’ this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 40 to 50 'medhas' used to congregate at the Melan organised by the puja committee.

ALSO READ |  COVID-19 effect: Pre-Dussehra business in Bhubaneswar markets takes a hit

Similarly, the tradition of Machha Bhog is in vogue at Alisha Bazar puja pandal since the local Sahi chiefs took over the responsibility of organising Durga Puja from the local zamindar family in 1885. 

Going by the tradition, the puja committee sends vermilion and Astami bhog of the Goddess to some fishermen, who worship their boats on the occasion.

As a mark of gratitude, the fishermen offer fish to the puja pandal for preparation of Navami bhog.

"Last year, we had cooked and distributed five quintal of fish bhog along with Kanika to around 5,000 people. This time, we will send Astami vermilion and bhog to the fishermen but we have told them not to send fish. We will procure 2 to 3 kg of fish from our local pond to observe the rituals," said Alisha Bazar Puja Committee president Kishore Kumar Mohanty. 

Following the government guidelines, both the puja committees have also minimised the size of their idols to four ft. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Machha Bhog Fish bhog Cuttack puja pandals durga puja Medha Melan
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp