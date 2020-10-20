STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curbs on cremation at Swargadwar lifted  

Bodies of persons dying of Covid will not be allowed for cremation 
 

Published: 20th October 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 11:26 AM

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration lifted restrictions on cremation of bodies from outside Puri at Swargadwar here on Monday.The decision was taken in view of the dip in number of Covid-19 cases in Puri. Besides, people from outside the district and State will also be allowed to immerse ashes in Mahodadhi (sea).

Puri Collector Balwant Singh said since the number of positive cases has decreased considerably, people of other districts and states can perform last rites of their near and dear ones at Swargadwar and immerse ashes in Mahodadhi.

As a preventive step, the administration had prohibited cremation of bodies from outside Puri at Swargadwar till October 31 in view of the rise in Covid-19 infection among the local populace.

However, Singh said the bodies of persons who die due to Covid-19 will not be allowed for cremation at Swargadwar. 

During cremation, people have to strictly abide by the Covid-19 guidelines. As per the new regulations, only 20 persons will be allowed to participate in the funeral ceremony and each of them must have tested negative for Covid-19 in the last five days. 

Besides, those attending the funeral will wear masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing norm strictly at Swargadwar, the Collector added.

Meanwhile, as many as 72 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Puri on Monday, taking the tally to 11,843 in the district. The fresh cases include 24 from Puri town. Of the total positive cases, 11,108 have recovered, 657 are active and 75 succumbed to the virus.

Till date, 11,3896 swab samples from the district have been tested with 10.39 per cent positivity rate. The recovery rate has gone up to 93.79 per cent in Puri. 

