Daily spike of COVID-19 cases drops below 2,000-mark after two months in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As test rate continues to drop in the State, the daily spike in COVID-19 cases plunged below 2,000-mark after a gap of two months. A total 1,982 cases were reported in the State in last 24 hours.

Only 38,740 tests were conducted till Monday morning against 42,258 tests till Sunday morning. The test positivity rate on the day, however, remained 5.11 per cent, one per cent more than the previous day, indicating that it could go up if number of tests is increased.

The new cases, meanwhile, pushed the COVID-19 tally of the State to 2.7 lakh. The total infection count of the State at present remains at 2,70,346 against 40,82,063 tests. The cumulative case positivity rate stands at 6.62 per cent.

Of the total cases, more than 46,000 are from Khurda district alone. The district reported 300 more cases in the last 24 hours.

The State reported 17 more COVID deaths, including three each from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and two each from Balangir, Jharsuguda, Subarnapur. Boudh, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada and Jagatsinghpur also reported one death each.