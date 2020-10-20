STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Daily spike of COVID-19 cases drops below 2,000-mark after two months in Odisha

The test positivity rate on the day remained 5.11 per cent, one per cent more than the previous day, indicating that it could go up if number of tests is increased. 

Published: 20th October 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As test rate continues to drop in the State, the daily spike in COVID-19 cases plunged below 2,000-mark after a gap of two months. A total 1,982 cases were reported in the State in last 24 hours.

Only 38,740 tests were conducted till Monday morning against 42,258 tests till Sunday morning. The test positivity rate on the day, however, remained 5.11 per cent, one per cent more than the previous day, indicating that it could go up if number of tests is increased. 

The new cases, meanwhile, pushed the COVID-19 tally of the State to 2.7 lakh. The total infection count of the State at present remains at 2,70,346 against 40,82,063 tests. The cumulative case positivity rate stands at 6.62 per cent. 

Of the total cases, more than 46,000 are from Khurda district alone. The district reported 300 more cases in the last 24 hours. 

The State reported 17 more COVID deaths, including three each from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and two each from Balangir, Jharsuguda, Subarnapur. Boudh, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada and Jagatsinghpur also reported one death each. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha COVID cases COVID
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp