Dissident Odisha BJP worker arrested for vandalising star campaigner Bhrugu Baxipatra's car

On October 7, a clash had occurred between two groups of BJP over selection of BJP candidate in presence of Baxipatra and district Pravari Sarada Pradhan.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A dissident BJP worker was arrested by Tirtol police on Monday for vandalising the car of State general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra for denial of ticket to aspirant Ramakant Bhoi.

He was identified as Chintu Mohapatra of Tirtol. Besides damaging Baxipatra's vehicle, Mohapatra on Sunday raised slogans against the State BJP leaders for weakening the party’s organisation in Tirtol. 

Sources said in view of the upcoming bypoll, BJP has opened an office in a rented house in Tirtol. On Sunday, Baxipatra, who is one of the party's star campaigners, convened a meeting with local leaders and workers to chalk out strategy for electioneering of BJP candidate Rajkishore Behera in several panchayats of the Assembly segment.

During the meeting, Mohapatra chanted slogans against the BJP leadership and blamed it for denial of ticket to Bhoi who was the party candidate in 2014 and 2019 elections from Tirtol. Hundreds of dedicated party workers and Bhoi joined BJD for the fault of State BJP leaders, he alleged. Mohapatra then vandalised Baxipatra’s vehicle. 

Later, the owner of the house from where the party office was functioning lodged an FIR with Tirtol police against Mohapatra basing on which a case was registered and accused arrested. Mohapatra was produced in court.

On October 7, a clash had occurred between two groups of BJP over selection of BJP candidate in presence of Baxipatra and district Pravari Sarada Pradhan.

