STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Elephant herd in Mayurbhanj, locals on toes

Residents of affected villages are spending sleepless nights and using traditional methods like burning logs and beating drums to scare away the elephants. 

Published: 20th October 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

The elephant herd roaming in a forest in Mayurbhanj district | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A herd comprising 22 elephants has been wreaking havoc in many villages within Karanjia wildlife division for the last four days. The herd is said to have entered the district from Keonjhar.

The elephant herd, after crossing Baitarani river, entered Silimaposi and then moved towards Uttarposi, Kasipal and Gharamabedha reserve forest. The pachyderms have damaged crops in 12 villages within Karanjia and Duhiani wildlife divisions. 

Dhabaleswar Panigrahi of Khiching village said crops on several hectare land were damaged by the herd. He said another herd had entered the village two months back and damaged crops. 

Residents of affected villages are spending sleepless nights and using traditional methods like burning logs and beating drums to scare away the elephants. 

Sources said the wall of a water supply project was broken by the herd at Adipur village on Sunday night. 
DFO of Karanjia wildlife division Gajanan Lade said the herd is is roaming in Mota reserve forest within Dudhiani range at present and its movement is being monitored by forest personnel. 

While officials have been asked to assess crop damage in the villages, locals have been advised not to stock mahua poach in their houses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp