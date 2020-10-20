STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Explosives seized from Maoist hideout along Odisha's Koraput-Malkangiri border

A joint team of BSF and DVF unearthed a huge cache of explosives stored by Maoists in Machkund forest along Koraput-Malkangiri border on Sunday night. 

Published: 20th October 2020 09:42 AM

The recovered explosives at Koraput-Malkangiri border

The recovered explosives at Koraput-Malkangiri border. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A joint team of BSF and DVF unearthed a huge cache of explosives stored by Maoists in Machkund forest along Koraput-Malkangiri border on Sunday night. 

Basing on intelligence inputs about presence of around 20 Maoists in Machkund jungle, personnel of district voluntary force (DVF) of Koraput and BSF, Anukadeli launched a coming operation in the area. Noticing the security forces, the rebels fled leaving their belongings. 

On search, the security personnel recovered Maoist materials which included slurry and emulsion explosives, gelatin, camera flash, wire, splinters and Naxal literature from the spot. Koraput SP MK Bhamoo said the explosives were meant to target armed forces.

