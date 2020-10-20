STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor girl's body found buried in farm at Odisha's Kendrapara district

The victim's mother alleged that her daughter was murdered and her body buried in the farm by some miscreants. 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The body of a four-year-old girl was found buried in a farm at Deulapada village within Mahakalapada police limits on Sunday evening. A few farmers of the village stumbled across the body and informed the police. The deceased was identified as Madhusmita Behera, daughter of Daitari Behera of Deulapada  village. 

As per an FIR lodged by her mother, Madhusmita had gone out to play with her friends on Sunday afternoon and did not return. She alleged that her daughter was murdered and her body buried in the farm by some miscreants. 

Basing on the FIR, police registered a case against unidentified persons and sent the body for postmortem to the district headquarters hospital.

IIC of Mahakalapada police station Manoranjan Chaudhury said the victim might have been murdered. "The possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out but it can be ascertained after the report of the postmortem is received," the IIC added.

