Odisha HC asks state government to clarify stand on school fee waiver, verdict deferred

The HC on September 29 posted the matter to October 19 when the association of DAV schools in the State raised objections over the MoU agreed upon during the mediation.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the State Government to clarify its stand over the school fee waiver dispute after the association of DAV schools opposed an MoU agreed to during a mediation conducted by the School and Mass Education department. 

The Court was hearing three PILs seeking exemption of school fees for students of private schools in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The petitioners expected exemption of tuition fees by private schools as the Government had declared the pandemic as a 'disaster'.

On September 1, the HC had issued an order for mediation over the dispute and directed representatives from Confederation of Odisha 

Public Schools, petitioners Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, Mohamed Mustaq and Prahallad Rout  and Odisha Private Schools Teachers' Association to participate in the mediation process to be convened by the Secretary of the department.

Subsequently after conducting the mediation, Principal Secretary of the department Satyabrata Sahu submitted a report in the Court stating that near unanimity could be achieved except for the representative of one of the three PIL petitioners. All the 14 members had later signed the MoU agreeing for waiver of fees in a flat rate, he said.

The HC on September 29 posted the matter to October 19 when the association of DAV schools in the State raised objections over the MoU agreed upon during the mediation.

When the matter came up on Monday, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi posted the matter to after the puja vacation while directing the Government to clarify its stand over the dispute within seven days.

