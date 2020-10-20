STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Seven IEDs planted by Maoists defused in Odisha: BSF

Though the state administration is rapidly developing the remote Swabhimaan Anchal, the red rebels are always in action to destabilise it and cause damage to security forces and government projects.

Published: 20th October 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Seven IEDs, suspected to have been planted by cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, were defused by security forces in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a BSF statement said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel launched a combing operation in Swabhimaan Anchal along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Monday evening, it said.

The troops detected the improvised explosive devices planted on a road, the statement said.

"It is suspected to be a handiwork of the red rebels to target troops in interior areas of Swabhimaan Anchal," it said.

A bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the IEDs early on Tuesday, the statement said.

Though the state administration is rapidly developing the remote Swabhimaan Anchal, the red rebels are always in action to destabilise it and cause damage to security forces and government projects, it said.

The area, which had remained cut-off for many years, was connected with the rest of the state following the inauguration of the Gurupriya Bridge in 2018, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Malkangiri BSF IEDs defused
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp