Special trains announced in Odisha for festive season

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has decided to run special trains during the festive season between October 20 and December 2.

As part of the special initiative, eight special trains each will leave from Puri and Bhubaneswar, three from Sambalpur and seven from Visakhapatnam while eight others will run through East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

Some special trains will run towards Patna, Howrah, Jayanagar, Surat, Chennai, Mumbai, Barbil and Paradip from Puri while some others will move towards Delhi, Mumbai, Tirupati, Chennai, Bangalore, Bangiriposi, Puduchery and Rameswaram from Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, some of the trains will run towards Howrah, Manduadih and Puri from Sambalpur and a number of trains will connect Nizamuddin, Chennai, Mumbai, Gandhidham and Cuddapah with Visakhapatnam including Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada double decker special train.