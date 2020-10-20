Vig heat on lecturer  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The property of G Nageswar Rao, a lecturer of Minaketan College at Gurandi in Gajapati district, was searched by Vigilance officials on Monday. Simultaneous searches were conducted at six places in the district and one at Andhra Pradesh.

So far, cash worth `31 lakh, two two-storey buildings, one garage, 51 plots in Paralakhemundi, a car, motorcycle, silver ornaments, fixed deposits of around `2.83 crore have been detected during the searches. Rao had joined the college as a contractual lecturer in 1995 and his service was regularised in 2007. Further probe is on, said Vigilance SP A Patra.