STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

80-year-old Benudhar Barik seeks mandate, voters touch his feet

Though people like Benudhar contest elections and go unnoticed amidst the high voltage campaigns, he thinks otherwise.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Benudhar Barik campaigning in a village in Balasore district. (Photo | EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It is a common sight to see candidates seeking votes with folded hands during elections. But when this 80-year-old independent candidate in fray for Balasore Sadar bypoll moves out for campaigning, people touch his feet. 

Benudhar Barik, the eldest among six candidates in race for the bypoll, is a resident of Gudipada in Balasore town. A barber by profession, Benudhar spent nearly five decades of his life under a tree giving haircuts to people. At the fag end of his life, he is out to save the society, which according to him is crumbling due to large scale corruption and high-handedness of rich and mighty people. 

“I am in the fray because of the people of my area who are in distress and neglected. They insisted me to contest and I have their support, which is my strength,” he says. This, however, is not Benudhar’s first election. Earlier he had unsuccessfully contested in the civic body elections around a decade back. The octogenarian feels leaders cutting across party line make promises that are never fulfilled. “There should be Right to Promise Act on the lines of Right to Information and Education. Those who fail to keep promises should not get the chance to contest polls again,” he says.

A look into his poll affidavit reveals Benudhar, a father of four, did not go to school but can write and read. He does not own land neither does he have any savings. He has borrowed `10,000 for his poll deposit. 

He took to combs and scissors to support his family when he was only 18-year-old. Unable to earn more in his native Bishnupur village under Bahanaga block, he moved to Balasore in 1945. Since then he has become a pillar of support for the poor and downtrodden of Gudipada. After the demise of his wife 35 years back, social service has been his way of life.

While nominees fielded by political outfits try to assuage voters with loaded promises, which they hardly keep, Benudhar believes in execution of work. He has helped people get BPL cards, old age pension and benefits under welfare schemes besides getting tube-wells installed in villages.  “He is a familiar face in our locality. Be it marriage or funerals when family members get their head shaved, ‘Benudhar mausa’ is the most sought after. He has helped us in many ways. I always touch his feet and seek his blessings. He may not be a high profile neta, but we will vote for him,” says Laxmipriya Behera, a local.   

Though people like Benudhar contest elections and go unnoticed amidst the high voltage campaigns, he thinks otherwise. “Why cannot I win the by-election? People vote for those who can come to their rescue during time of crisis. In the past, leaders have cheated people. I can fulfil their aspirations if voted to power,” he sums up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balasore Sadar bypoll
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp