BJP cries election code violation in Balasore

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging violation of model code of conduct by the BJD in Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency where by-election will be held on November 3.

A delegation of the BJP led by State BJP spokesperson Jatin Mohanty met the CEO and submitted a memorandum and visual evidence of violations of the model code of conduct by the BJD in different parts of the constituency.

The BJP delegation alleged that the State Government has stepped up development activities like construction of new roads, digging of tube wells and installation of new transformers in some panchayats to entice the voters.

While morum roads of several villages like Machadiha, Nima, Khiram, Satar, Puran, Gunduripada, Srirampur and Garadiha are being upgraded, the North Eastern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) has been installing additional transformers in some panchayats following the instruction of the State Government.

Although there is no restriction to start projects sanctioned before the announcement of the by-election, Mohanty said the new road works, installation of transformers and digging of tube wells are sanctioned after the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

He said a new office of the Bidyut Karmachari Mahasangha of NESCO zone which is affiliated to Biju Shramika Samukhya was inaugurated by BJD leaders on October 17.

The BJP urged the CEO to investigate the matter and take suitable action against those who have violated the election code. State secretary of the party Pinki Pradhan and legal coordinator Jayant Jena were part of the delegation.