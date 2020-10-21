STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP cries election code violation in Balasore

The BJP urged the CEO to investigate the matter and take suitable action against those who have violated the election code.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging violation of model code of conduct by the BJD in Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency where by-election will be held on November 3.

A delegation of the BJP led by State BJP spokesperson Jatin Mohanty met the CEO and submitted a memorandum and visual evidence of violations of the model code of conduct by the BJD in different parts of the constituency.

The BJP delegation alleged that the State Government has stepped up development activities like construction of new roads, digging of tube wells and installation of new transformers in some panchayats to entice the voters.

While morum roads of several villages like Machadiha, Nima, Khiram, Satar, Puran, Gunduripada, Srirampur and Garadiha are being upgraded, the North Eastern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) has been installing additional transformers in some panchayats following the instruction of the State Government.

Although there is no restriction to start projects sanctioned before the announcement of the by-election, Mohanty said the new road works, installation of transformers and digging of tube wells are sanctioned after the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

He said a new office of the Bidyut Karmachari Mahasangha of NESCO zone which is affiliated to Biju Shramika Samukhya was inaugurated by BJD leaders on October 17.

The BJP urged the CEO to investigate the matter and take suitable action against those who have violated the election code. State secretary of the party Pinki Pradhan and legal coordinator Jayant Jena were part of the delegation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Balasore Bypolls
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp