STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cyber crime a challenge for western Odisha cops

As digital banking and financial transactions have gained more currency, there has been a proportionate increase in cyber crimes, posing a new challenge for police in the region. 

Published: 21st October 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As digital banking and financial transactions have gained more currency, there has been a proportionate increase in cyber crimes, posing a new challenge for police in the region. The Sambalpur cyber police station, which deals with cyber crimes across nine districts, has been witnessing a surge in complaints since its inception in 2018. So far the police station has registered 56 cases of which 12 were lodged in 2018, 20 in 2019 and 24 so far this year. 

IIC of the police station Tarabati Pradhan said, “Lately, most of the cases are related to financial fraud which take place due to lack of awareness among people. Despite our attempts to sensitise people on various types of cyber crime, people still fall into the trap of fraudsters.” In most cases, the criminals were found to be operating from other states through virtual networks. Over the years, several uncommon online frauds have come to fore which makes tracing the criminals a tough task, she said. 

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said even as new types of cyber crimes are being reported almost everyday, the personnel of cyber police station are being kept updated with training on frequent intervals. 
He said the common cyber crimes reported these days are financial scam through fake social media accounts, ATM skimming and phishing. In all such cases, the awareness of victims has a major role to play. In the majority of cases, the money can be reverted if the matter is reported within 24 hours. “However people often wait for a long time before reporting the crime and this delays the course of legal action,” said Singh. 

While the cyber police station here takes up probe into frauds to the tune of over `3 lakh, the general police stations probe the rest of the cases. In order to make reporting of cyber frauds easier, the police have launched a helpline number 8458002950. “Moreover, we are also creating awareness among people through social media platforms. However, people themselves need to be aware of the frauds,” the SP said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber crime
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp