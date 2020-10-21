Durga Puja hosts urge locals not to visit pandals

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Puja committees in the Millennium city are sensitising people not to visit pandals and observing the rituals this year virtually in view of the Covid-19 health pandemic.Members of the Shaikh Bazar puja committee on Tuesday distributed leaflets in the locality urging people not to visit the puja mandap.

Besides giving out information on details of the four-day rituals, the leaflets contain the guidelines and restrictions to be followed to keep coronavirus infection at bay. The committee has approached devotees to stay in their homes, get ‘darshan’ of the deity and participate in the rituals online through Facebook and YouTube.

The Shaikh Bazar Puja Committee was the second puja committee in the city which crafted a silver tableau weighing 350 kg in 1991 for the Mother Goddess. Later in 2005, it made a golden crown for the deity using 7 kg gold. But this year, the committee will not be using the silver backdrop and gold jewellery to decorate the Goddess.

As the idol of Devi Durga stands at 4 ft this year instead of the usual height of 7.5 ft, the silver Medha will not be used, said the puja committee secretary Kishore Behera. Instead, the puja committee has made a small backdrop in thermocol, akin to the original silver backdrop, at the cost of `40,000 which would be fitted to the 4 ft idol.Similar provisions are being made by other puja committees of Cuttack.

Even as the pujas are being organised at different pandals in adherence to State Government’s Covid-19 restrictions, puja committees are not ruling out the chances of crowding at the pandals entirely. “Hence, we have asked all the puja committees to sensitise locals not to visit puja mandaps through leaflets in their respective localities, said Cuttack Mahanagar Santi Committee president Debendra Sahoo. Individual persons and puja committees would be held responsible for any violation, he added.

Now get darshan of Cuttack Chandi online

Cuttack: Devotees will now get virtual ‘darshan’ of Goddess Cuttack Chandi during the ongoing Sodasha Upachar puja. With the shrine closed for devotees in wake of the pandemic, temple administration started live streaming of different Beshas (attires) of the presiding deity in its website www.maacuttackchandi.in since Saturday.

HC allows over 4-ft Durga idol in Puri

Cuttack: THE Orissa High Court on Tuesday relaxed the 4-ft idol norm for Satasahi Puja Committee of Puri, saying that it does not want to disturb rituals linked to the Shri Jagannath temple which has a special status in Odisha. The committee had sought quashing of the Puri Collector’s September 10 order that had restricted the height of the Goddess Durga idols for Puri. It had also sought permission to perform Durga puja in a ritualistic manner with idol height of more than 4.5 ft. The committee’s counsel contended before the HC that Durga puja is performed as per the rituals followed by Shri Jagannath temple. He added that the Mukti Mandap had expressed its views that the idol should be more than 4.5 ft in height and read out some ‘shlokas’ supporting this view. And going by the rituals, the idol of Satasahi pandal has already been constructed beyond 4.5 ft height. Taking it into consideration, the division bench of Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi said, “As one time measure, if the idol of Satasahi Puja Committee has already been constructed by following the rituals beyond 4 feet, this Court does not want to disturb the same and allow the petitioner to go ahead with puja”.

Niladri Vihar mandap to deliver ‘bhog’ at devotees’ doorsteps

Bhubaneswar: With puja pandals remaining out of bound for devotees, a puja committee in Niladri Vihar has decided to deliver ‘prasad’ to 3,000 devotees free of cost during Durga Puja. Gobardhan Nanda, secretary of Chandralok Market Puja Committee in Niladri Vihar, said every year thousands of devotees visit the mandap on Astami and partake the ‘prasad’. However, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, the committee has decided to deliver the ‘prasad’ at their doorsteps for free with the help of local volunteers. “We have decided to deliver prasad in all the 3,000 households in the area after Durgastami is over,” he said. Nanda added that puja sankha (bangles) will also be delivered to women in every household in the HIG Colony, Sector I, Sector II and other localities of Niladri Vihar. The puja committee has created a YouTube channel and are planning to create social media accounts for live streaming of rituals beginning Saptami (October 23).