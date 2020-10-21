Five held with leopard hide in Rairangpur forest

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Officials of Rairangpur forest division arrested five persons when they were attempting to sell a leopard hide near Katas village within Bisoi police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday. The accused are Bajinath Hembram (25) of Madhupur village, Tusil Murmu (42) of Haragada, Hambir Tudu (18) of Jhilidam, Sanat Marndi (42) of Bisoi and Khelaram Hansdah (21) of Baidikatha.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Rairangpur Arun Kumar Mishra said on receiving information that five persons were trying to sell a leopard hide, a forest official posing as customer evinced interest in buying it and called them to a location near Katas village. When the accused reached the spot, they were arrested and the hide seized from them. The DFO said the hide is of a six-year-old leopard. The accused are being interrogated.