Ganjam admin on alert over rainfall forecast

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked officials to ensure availability of medicines and dry food for people residing in low-lying areas apart from ensuring adherence to Covid19 norms. 

Published: 21st October 2020 07:54 AM

Representational image.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With the IMD predicting heavy rains in Ganjam from Wednesday, the district administration has started evacuating people from vulnerable pockets to safer places.Patrapur BDO Prakash Kumar Das said 300 persons including four pregnant women were shifted from flood-prone areas to tribal hostels in Tadakasahi, Sindurabada and Buratala on Tuesday. Arrangements have been made to evacuate more families residing in villages situated on hills in the block, the BDO added. 

Ganjam block BDO Biswajit Roy said 39,000 people of 15 panchayats will also be evacuated to safer places. Due to the recent rains, most reservoirs in the district have been in full capacity. Keeping in view the fresh rain predictions, the district administration has directed reservoirs to release 75 per cent water so that flood situation can be averted. Release of water from Daha, Bhanjanagar, Ghodahada, Baghalati and Baghua reservoirs has already started.  

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked officials to ensure availability of medicines and dry food for people residing in low-lying areas apart from ensuring adherence to Covid19 norms. Meanwhile, steep hike in price of vegetables in the district has added to the woes of people in the district which after bringing Covid-19 cases under control is now staring at flood threat. While potato is being sold for `35 per kg, onion is priced at `85 per kg. Short supply from sourcing destinations like Pune is being blamed for the crisis. Sources said Bada Bazar market here is receiving only 2-3 trucks against 12-15 earlier. 

