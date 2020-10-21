STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kitchen garden scheme turns barren in Koraput

The district has been sanctioned Rs 1.08 crore for setting up such gardens in 2,160 schools.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A kitchen garden without plants at Champaguda primary school | Express

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The kitchen garden programme implemented by the Odisha Government in its schools in the district has turned dry owing to absence of required infrastructure. This has not only deprived the students of consuming freshly grown vegetables but also defeated the purpose of the programme in reducing dependence on local markets for procuring vegetables for mid-day meals. 

As per the programme, Rs 5,000 was sanctioned to each school for developing kitchen gardens on their premises. But, several schools in the district do not have proper infrastructure for maintaining the gardens. 
Sources said as many as 1,178 schools in the district do not have boundary walls and water supply for even cooking mid-day meals. Besides, many schools in towns like Jeypore, Kotpad, Sunabeda and Koraput do not have adequate space for developing kitchen gardens. 

District education officer Ramachandra Nahak said, the programme may not be applicable for the schools in urban areas as the needs of MDM are being catered to by a central kitchen managed by a private agency in Koraput district. Apart from seasonal vegetables, the school authorities have been asked to plant fruit bearing trees on their institution premises, he said, adding if the scheme is not feasible to school, funds will not be disbursed.

The district has been sanctioned Rs 1.08 crore for setting up such gardens in 2,160 schools. District sarpanch association president Bhagaban Muduli said unless the teachers and students develop a positive mindset , successful implementation of the programme is not possible. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kitchen garden Koraput
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp