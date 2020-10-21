Kitchen garden scheme turns barren in Koraput

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The kitchen garden programme implemented by the Odisha Government in its schools in the district has turned dry owing to absence of required infrastructure. This has not only deprived the students of consuming freshly grown vegetables but also defeated the purpose of the programme in reducing dependence on local markets for procuring vegetables for mid-day meals.

As per the programme, Rs 5,000 was sanctioned to each school for developing kitchen gardens on their premises. But, several schools in the district do not have proper infrastructure for maintaining the gardens.

Sources said as many as 1,178 schools in the district do not have boundary walls and water supply for even cooking mid-day meals. Besides, many schools in towns like Jeypore, Kotpad, Sunabeda and Koraput do not have adequate space for developing kitchen gardens.

District education officer Ramachandra Nahak said, the programme may not be applicable for the schools in urban areas as the needs of MDM are being catered to by a central kitchen managed by a private agency in Koraput district. Apart from seasonal vegetables, the school authorities have been asked to plant fruit bearing trees on their institution premises, he said, adding if the scheme is not feasible to school, funds will not be disbursed.

The district has been sanctioned Rs 1.08 crore for setting up such gardens in 2,160 schools. District sarpanch association president Bhagaban Muduli said unless the teachers and students develop a positive mindset , successful implementation of the programme is not possible.