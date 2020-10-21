Maa Durga binds two cultures for over two centuries

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A one-foot high idol of Goddess Durga which was accidentally recovered from the banks of Devi river, continues to be worshipped as part of a shared culture by two Bengali zamindar families and residents of Bhagbanpur village under Jagatsinghpur block for over 200 years now. The erstwhile zamindars had discovered the idol from the river bank.

As the legend goes, the idol was kept in a cupboard for few years until a woman from the Chakravarthy household saw Goddess Durga blessing her in her dreams. Since then, locals of Bhagbanpur village apart from the descendants of the two families have been worshipping the idol and celebrating Durga puja every year.

Seven generations down, a family member of one of the zamindar families Laxminarayan Chakravarthy (83) said, “This is the oldest puja in Jagatsinghpur district which dates back to 1795. My forefathers who were working under the British had come to this village during 1795 to 1800. The village was part of their zamindari estate along with Harishpur, Kanpur, Marichpur (Balikuda) and other villages of Jagtsinghpur block.” According to sources, the two Bengali families settled in Bhagabanpur after the abolition of zamindari system in Bengal Presidency.

Over the years, the Durga idol has brought up shared culture with villagers joining the two families to celebrate the Durga puja when the latter faced financial hardships and lack of manpower. During Dussehra, they erect another clay idol of the goddess while worshipping the idol on regular days.

Village chief Kishore Jena said,”During Dussehra, villagers share 50 per cent of the expenditure while the remaining is borne by the two Bengali families. Over 200 years, Durga puja here has been a typical Bengali affair which everyone celebrates with much pomp and gaiety.” The festival here is unique as it showcases a beautiful blend of religious and cultural activities due to efforts of Bengalis and non-Bengali residents, he added.

Every year, there are cultural shows but this year the Covid-19 outbreak has put brakes on the festivities. Locals say while earlier, goats and sheep were sacrificed, now vegetables like water pumpkin and cucumber are being offered to appease Goddess Durga on Maha Ashtami.