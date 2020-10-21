Maoists kill police 'informer' in Odisha's Swabhimaan Anchal, thrash two others

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Armed Maoists attacked three villagers in Swabhiman Anchal along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Tuesday night and killed one for being a police informer.

About 30 Maoists reportedly entered the house of one Das Khemudu in Khajuriguda village under Jodamba police limits in Malkangiri district at about 9.30 pm and accused him of informing the security forces about the planting of IEDs. Later, they attacked Khemudu and slit his throat killing him on the spot.

The extremists also threatened and thrashed two more villagers - Sana Hantal and Samru Khilla suspecting them to be police informers.

Sources said the Maoists suspected the three of alerting the security forces about their plan to plant landmines, leading to the seizure of the improvised explosive devices. On Monday night, seven IEDs were defused by security forces in the Swabhimaan Anchal. Acting on a tip-off, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel launched a combing operation in Swabhimaan Anchal and defused the IEDs with the help of a bomb disposal squad.