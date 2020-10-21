Odisha govt to bring a separate legislation for Lingaraj temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After embarking on a mega conservation project for the Ekamra Kshetra, Odisha Government is all set to bring a special legislation for the management of Lingaraj temple.The Shree Lingaraj Temple Bill, 2020 envisages management of the 11th century shrine and its associated temples along with the protection of the properties.

The special legislation was necessitated as the Trust Board is unable to execute elaborate rituals and sevapuja along with the management of the temple, its properties and associated temples due to its limited powers under the Orissa Hindu Religious Endowment Act, 1951.

The new law will help efficiently manage the temple administration, create amenities for pilgrims, provide improved services and as well as protect the properties of the shrine and its associated temples.

As per the draft Bill, Shree Lingaraj Temple Managing Committee will be constituted on the lines of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee. The new committee will have 15 members headed by a Chairman.

An administrator, an ex-officio member, will be appointed by the Government while three persons among the sevaks of the temple and two eminent spiritual personalities or social workers will be nominated by the Government.

The administrator of the temple will be appointed amongst IAS officers professing Hindu religion not below the rank of Commissioner-cum-Secretary or equivalent rank. He will be the Secretary of the committee.

Other ex-officio members will be Commission Endowments, Additional Secretary of Law department, Municipal Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Superintendent Archaeologist.

The sevaks, office-holders and servants attached to the temple or in receipt of any emoluments or perquisites there from will, whether such service is hereditary or not, be subjected to the control of the administrator.

“Shree Lingaraj and Associated Temple Fund will be constituted and vested in and be administered by the Committee out of the income derived from the movable and immovable properties of the temple, donations and offerings besides the contributions and grants from the Government,” the draft Bill stated.

Lingaraj temple is one of the oldest shrines dedicated to Lord Harihara, a combined form of Shiva and Vishnu. It will be second temple to be governed by a special legislation after Jagannath temple at Puri. The temple has around 1500 acre in various parts of the State and the land in most of the places are under encroachment.

A committee formed for enactment of the new Bill met on Tuesday. Principal Secretary of Law department Sashikanta Mishra who chaired the meet through video conference said, the copies of the draft Bill will be sumitted among the members and it will be finalised after incorporating their suggestions, if any.