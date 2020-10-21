Senior Congress leader Gurupada Nanda passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader Gurupada Nanda (77) passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday. Nanda was under treatment after he tested Covid-19 positive. A lawyer by profession, Nanda had joined Congress in 1972 and won the assembly election from Rourkela constituency in 1980 on a Congress (I) ticket. He served as the government chief whip during the period.

Besides, he was the Youth Congress (I) president in 1978, a member of the State Working Committee of Congress (I), and the president of the Cuttack District Congress Committee. Apart from this, he was involved in various trade union activities and associated with many associations and cultural activities. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled his death in a tweet.

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik said that the party lost an efficient organiser with the death of Nanda. Several senior leaders also condoled his death.