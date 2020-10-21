STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State submitted UCs for Rs 275 crore without expenditure

The proposed floriculture market in the Capital city was to be executed at Kusum Vatika in Bhubaneswar.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tracking down irregularities in expenditure of Central assistance and submission of false utilisation certificates (UCs) by the State to the Centre, the third party evaluation for transparency and efficiency has proved to be a farce.

The premier audit agency of the country in its report on economic sector and public sector undertakings for the year ending March 2018 said that the State Government submitted UCs to the tune of Rs 275.27 crore to the Union Government without incurring the expenditure.

Terming such practice as highly irregular, the CAG said the agency found that an amount of Rs 385.79 crore released under Rastriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) was lying unspent with the implementing agencies in 15 districts of the State. Two projects were sanctioned in 2013 by the State Level Clearance Committee for Rs 1.38 crore to be implemented by the Director of Horticulture. Funds for entire project cost were also released to the Director, Horticulture during September 2013 to May 2014.

It was noticed that the project for establishment of training centre for horticulture in Kashipur was dropped in March 2016 due to presence of another horticulture training centre there. The other project - Integrated Development of Floriculture Market at Bhubaneswar - could not be started due to change of site. The funds released remained idle with the Horticulture Director. The UCs for the released funds in respect of the above two projects had, however, been submitted to the Centre between October 2014 and July 2015 which was highly irregular. 

The proposed floriculture market in the Capital city was to be executed at Kusum Vatika in Bhubaneswar. After lapse of four years, the Director of Horticulture proposed in July 2017 to shift the site from Kusum Vatika to Ekamrakanan on the plea that the new site would be more suitable from commercial point of view.  Despite the change of site, project did not start till June 2018. The UC for the entire amount was, however, furnished in July 2015, when the funds were released. Government had not taken any action against the Director for the lapses.

LAPSES GALORE
Rs 385.79 crore released under Rastriya Krishi Vikas Yojana was lying unspent with the implementing agencies in 15 districts of the State
Proposed floriculture market was to come up at Kusum Vatika in Bhubaneswar. The site was changed from commercial point of view in 2018 but the project never came up

