Stone quarrying threat to Similipal: Admin mute, Forest officials worry

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tasked with the demanding job of preventing biodiversity loss in the tribal-dominated district, forest officials in Mayurbhanj are facing the challenge to rein in illegal crusher units operating brazenly on the foothills of Similipal biosphere reserve.

Illegal stone quarrying and blasting in the eco-sensitive area is posing a grave threat to the wildlife and has become a headache for forest officials who find it tough to either stop or shift the crusher units which are mostly controlled by politicians and stone mafia.

Wildlife activists and environmentalists alleged that the illegal crusher units and quarries have mushroomed in forest areas of Mayurbhanj under the nose of the district administration. More than 60 crusher units and quarries are illegally operating near Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), sources said.

Questioned, the administration claimed that crusher units are operating in revenue areas and not in the forests. But the fact is far from the truth. Many units have no NOC. Pits as big as ponds have formed near forests due to blasting and quarrying. These pits pose threat to wild animals and hinder their movement, forest officials alleged.

A senior Forest officer said on condition of anonymity that neither the tehsildar nor the owners of crushers inform the department about the setting up of the units. While the Forest department is spending crores of rupees on relocation of human settlements from STR, the crusher units are foiling all plans to protect the rich biodiversity of Similipal, he said.

For a crusher unit to get permission from Odisha Pollution Control Board (OPCB), the district administration has to issue an NOC basing on the inquiry report of the local tehsildar. In Bangiriposi area alone, seven crusher units have been given NOC to operate.

Bangiriposi tehsildar Abhimanyu Panda said seven crusher units are operating with NOCs in areas under his jurisdiction. Two units were recently fined `5.65 crore and `7 crore for excess quarrying.

Last year, the then Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Baripada Swayam Mallick had submitted a report on crusher units to Collector Vineet Bhardwaj. The survey was jointly carried out by officers of Forest and Revenue departments as well as OPCB. The report revealed that eight crusher units in Khunta, three in Badasahi and four in Shamakhunta were operating within 10 km of the eco-sensitive zone of Similipal sanctuary.

Basing on the report, three crusher units in Badasahi and eight in Dukura were sealed while the rest continue to operate in violation of environment norms. The sealed units are operating in dense forest areas in night, sources said.

Baripada DFO Santosh Kumar Joshi said, an enquiry will be conducted on crusher units operating illegally in his division.