STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Stone quarrying threat to Similipal: Admin mute, Forest officials worry

Over 60 crusher units and quarries are illegally operating near the biosphere reserve 
 

Published: 21st October 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Blasted quarries of crusher units operating with NOCs in Bangiriposi | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tasked with the demanding job of preventing biodiversity loss in the tribal-dominated district, forest officials in Mayurbhanj are facing the challenge to rein in illegal crusher units operating brazenly on the foothills of Similipal biosphere reserve.

Illegal stone quarrying and blasting in the eco-sensitive area is posing a grave threat to the wildlife and has become a headache for forest officials who find it tough to either stop or shift the crusher units which are mostly controlled by politicians and stone mafia.

Wildlife activists and environmentalists alleged that the illegal crusher units and quarries have mushroomed in forest areas of Mayurbhanj under the nose of the district administration. More than 60 crusher units and quarries are illegally operating near Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), sources said. 

Questioned, the administration claimed that crusher units are operating in revenue areas and not in the forests. But the fact is far from the truth. Many units have no NOC. Pits as big as ponds have formed near forests due to blasting and quarrying. These pits pose threat to wild animals and hinder their movement, forest officials alleged.

A senior Forest officer said on condition of anonymity that neither the tehsildar nor the owners of crushers inform the department about the setting up of the units. While the Forest department is spending crores of rupees on relocation of human settlements from STR, the crusher units are foiling all plans to protect the rich biodiversity of Similipal, he said.

For a crusher unit to get permission from Odisha Pollution Control Board (OPCB), the district administration has to issue an NOC basing on the inquiry report of the local tehsildar. In Bangiriposi area alone, seven crusher units have been given NOC to operate.

Bangiriposi tehsildar Abhimanyu Panda said seven crusher units are operating with NOCs in areas under his jurisdiction. Two units were recently fined `5.65 crore and `7 crore for excess quarrying. 

Last year, the then Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Baripada Swayam Mallick had submitted a report on crusher units to Collector Vineet Bhardwaj. The survey was jointly carried out by officers of Forest and Revenue departments as well as OPCB. The report revealed that eight crusher units in Khunta, three in Badasahi and four in Shamakhunta were operating within 10 km of the eco-sensitive zone of Similipal sanctuary. 

Basing on the report, three crusher units in Badasahi and eight in Dukura were sealed while the rest continue to operate in violation of environment norms. The sealed units are operating in dense forest areas in night, sources said. 

Baripada DFO Santosh Kumar Joshi said, an enquiry will be conducted on crusher units operating illegally in his division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Similipal Stone quarry
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp