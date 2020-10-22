BJP campaign challenge for faction ridden BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With less than two weeks remaining for the November 3 bypoll to Balasore Sadar and Tirtol assembly constituencies, factionalism in the Balasore district unit has emerged as a major headache for the ruling BJD.Sources said that the BJD in Balasore district has two major factions, one of the district unit president and former MP Rabindra Jena and the other led by three time legislator Jiban Pradip Das. Though both of them were strong contenders for ticket, the BJD nominated Swarup Kumar Das, a former councillor as the candidate. Former minister Ananta Das is also not happy with the selection as he was also lobbying for a ticket for one of his relatives.

Though Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik had rushed an observer to diffuse the situation, it remains to be seen how much the move has succeeded. Meanwhile, at least half a dozen ministers and several MLAs have been entrusted with the task of campaigning while senior BJD leaders have been stationed at the panchayat level in the constituency.

With the BJP launching an aggressive campaign, everything now depends on the decision of the Chief Minister whether to visit the constituency or not. Sources in the party said a decision in this regard will be taken after the puja.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will campaign for the BJP candidates in Balasore Sadar and Tirtol constituencies. BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan told mediapersons that the minister will campaign in Tirtol on October 23 and in Balasore Sadar on October 24. He will conduct road shows and hold public meetings as part of the poll campaign. Congress in-charge A Chella Kumar also reached here on Tuesday to campaign for the Congress candidates.