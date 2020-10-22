STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cancer hospital project  of VIMSAR stands still

Once the upgraded cancer hospital starts functioning, it will come as a major relief for cancer patients in Western Odisha.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even though more than a year has passed since a team of Odisha Cancer Care Foundation (OCCF) visited VIMSAR, Burla for setting up an upgraded cancer hospital here, the project has made no progress so far.

The proposed Tertiary Care Cancer Center at VIMSAR is a joint initiative of the State Government and TATA Trusts. Following a visit in August last year, OCCF in October instructed VIMSAR authorities to demolish the old paediatric department building to create required space for the cancer hospital. 

Though it has been close to a year since the VIMSAR authorities received the instruction, the demolition work is yet to begin. Official sources said the hospital authorities had written to the Public Works Department (PWD) for demolition of the 9,000 sq ft old building where the upgraded cancer hospital will come up. Subsequently, the PWD had also prepared an estimate of `15 lakh for the purpose.

VIMSAR director Lalit Meher said, “The demolition work was delayed due to some procedural formalities. I had followed up on the proposal around a month back after which the process was expedited. The proposal is now awaiting the chief engineer’s approval.” 

Around 1,000 cancer cases are reported at VIMSAR, Burla every year. During lockdown, more than 300 patients visited the hospital as they could not go to their usual places of treatment due to travel restrictions. 

At present, VIMSAR does not have enough infrastructure for treatment of cancer patients. While the radiotherapy department has only 30 beds, the chemotherapy unit has 10. Sources said, on an average 40 to 50 patients visit the hospital for radiotherapy and 15 to 20 patients for chemotherapy everyday.

Once the upgraded cancer hospital starts functioning, it will come as a major relief for cancer patients in Western Odisha. The unit will have diagnosis, chemotherapy, endoscopy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, clinical pathology, histopathology, onco-surgery, critical care, advance imaging and other facilities. 

