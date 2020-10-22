STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik urges public to celebrate festival indoors

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik once again appealed to the people of the State to be careful during the ensuing festive season and strictly maintain all Covid-19 protocols.

Published: 22nd October 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik once again appealed to the people of the State to be careful during the ensuing festive season and strictly maintain all Covid-19 protocols. Cautioning that any deviation and laxity in the implementation of Covid guidelines will not be tolerated, the Chief Minister directed the administration to launch a sustained Covid awareness drive throughout the festival season.

Taking weekly review of the Covid management in the State, the Chief Minister said the number of Covid cases is decreasing and this has been possible due to hard work of Covid warriors and coordinated efforts of departments concerned.

“Although the total number of testing has been above 40 lakh in the State and number of people recovered from the infection reached 2.5 lakh, there is no place for complacency or taking comfort in the slight improvement in the situation,” he said. Conveying his best wishes to Covid warriors and their family members on the occasion of Dussehra, the Chief Minister advised to focus on treatment of patients with comorbidities. 

He advised the administration to give special attention on economic activities keeping in view the livelihood of poor people. Naveen also emphasised on uninterrupted production of industrial houses and implementation of investment proposals. The meeting was informed that sero survey will be conducted in Cuttack and Puri after Dussehra. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Covid-19
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp