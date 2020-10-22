CM Naveen Patnaik urges public to celebrate festival indoors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik once again appealed to the people of the State to be careful during the ensuing festive season and strictly maintain all Covid-19 protocols. Cautioning that any deviation and laxity in the implementation of Covid guidelines will not be tolerated, the Chief Minister directed the administration to launch a sustained Covid awareness drive throughout the festival season.

Taking weekly review of the Covid management in the State, the Chief Minister said the number of Covid cases is decreasing and this has been possible due to hard work of Covid warriors and coordinated efforts of departments concerned.

“Although the total number of testing has been above 40 lakh in the State and number of people recovered from the infection reached 2.5 lakh, there is no place for complacency or taking comfort in the slight improvement in the situation,” he said. Conveying his best wishes to Covid warriors and their family members on the occasion of Dussehra, the Chief Minister advised to focus on treatment of patients with comorbidities.

He advised the administration to give special attention on economic activities keeping in view the livelihood of poor people. Naveen also emphasised on uninterrupted production of industrial houses and implementation of investment proposals. The meeting was informed that sero survey will be conducted in Cuttack and Puri after Dussehra.