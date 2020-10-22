STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Depression to trigger heavy rain in next two days

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 30 km to 40 km per hr, gusting to 50 km/hr is likely to prevail along the coastline on Thursday and Friday.

People brave a downpour in Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Many parts of Odisha are likely to be lashed by heavy rains as the low pressure over Bay of Bengal became well marked on Wednesday and is likely to concentrate into a depression in next 24 hours.The system now lies over west-central Bay of Bengal, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued an orange warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) in six coastal districts including Puri and heavy rainfall at one or two places in four coastal districts along with Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for five coastal districts and Mayurbhanj on Friday.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 30 km to 40 km per hr, gusting to 50 km/hr is likely to prevail along the coastline on Thursday and Friday. “The system is expected to concentrate into a deep depression,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between Wednesday night and Sunday, he added. Meanwhile, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar received 9 mm and 10.6 mm rainfall respectively on the day. Gopalpur received 17 mm rainfall followed by Chhatrapur 15 mm during the period. Between June and October 20, 12 systems have formed over the Bay of Bengal. 

