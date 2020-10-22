Events cancellation due to COVID curbs: Muted puja for Odisha melody artistes

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: From August last year Chitaram Nayak, a Cuttack-based artiste who plays tabla in orchestra troupes, performed in 180 back to back melody shows till the New Year’s eve.

This year too Nayak - also an All India Radio artiste - had received advance payment for performing at 60 melody shows in wedding parties, till July. But the Covid-19 pandemic led to cancellation of all the events and he had to return the money.

Left with no work, he used his meagre savings and sold his instruments to open a small grocery shop at Kanika Chowk two months back.

“Had the situation been normal, I would have been rehearsing for melody shows during Durga puja. But things are not going to improve soon so I had to look for an alternative to make ends meet”, said the 48-year-old artiste.

The story of over 2,000 melody artistes of Twin City is more or less similar to Nayak’s. Under the pandemic shadow, a majority of them are sitting idle while some have resorted to selling groceries, tea and vegetables and repairing cycles for sustenance.

Even as markets are slowly reviving after the five Unlock phases, State Government’s Covid restrictions for the festive season have dealt a deadly blow to the melody artistes, who get a bulk of shows from Ganesh Puja to New Year celebrations. In the first half of the year, they usually perform at weddings.

The Twin City has 90 registered melody troupes including a majority of 70 in Cuttack. Each of these troupes has 20 to 25 members including singers, musicians and dancers.

While a troupe makes Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 during Ganesh puja and Biswakarma puja, the price goes up by Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 during Durga puja.

Almost all the big puja pandals in the Twin City hire melody troupes to perform during the five-day long Durga Puja.

While a singer gets Rs 5,000, a musician makes Rs 3,000 and a dancer earns Rs 2,000 from each show. However, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, all of them are without work now.

Nayak said the Government is yet to take a note of their sufferings.

“When the Government can allow a gathering of 100 persons for political meetings ahead of the Tirtol and Balasore bypolls, why cannot melody troupes be allowed to perform in closed premises with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols?” he asked.

Shyam Kumar, who owns the Sargam Orchestra in Cuttack, said his troupe had last performed on March 15 in Jajpur district. Some of his artistes have turned labourers or are selling vegetables now.

“From January till March 15, we did 40 shows and also received an advance of Rs 1.2 lakh for 62 shows during the wedding season between May and July. But all were cancelled”, he said.

Vice-president of the Odisha Melody Association Birendra Kumar Das said although the artistes pinned hope on the Government to bail them out of the crisis, that never happened.

He claimed that members of the association approached the Culture Minister Jyotiprakash Panigrahi and Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani for relief for melody artistes, but they were non-committal.

“Some Good Samaritans helped us with ration and Rs 5 lakh cash that were distributed among 2,000 artistes as relief”, he said.

Birendra and Shyam urged the Government to relax the public gathering norm at weddings and other cultural events to at least 200 persons which would help them get shows.