Illegal stone quarrying: Tehsildar suspended for inaction

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The State Government on Wednesday placed Gunupur tehsildar Lakshminarayan Sabat under suspension for allegedly not taking action against illegal stone quarrying in Okilguda.

The Government has directed Sabat to report at Rayagada collectorate during his suspension period. He has been asked not to leave the headquarters without prior permission of Rayagada Collector Pramod Behera. The Collector has been directed to furnish the charges levelled against Sabat and initiate disciplinary proceedings.

Earlier, Behera had recommended disciplinary action against Sabat as the quarry was operating without a valid lease and the explosives were obtained illegally from Andhra Pradesh. On October 16, three labourers were killed and six others sustained injuries in an explosion in a stone quarry of Okilguda.

