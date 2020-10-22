STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagatsinghpur: Cop consumes alcohol in police station, suspended

The incident exposed the nexus between policemen and bootleggers, which has resulted in flourishing of illegal liquor trade in Naugaon area.

Published: 22nd October 2020

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A sub-inspector (SI) of Naugaon police station was placed under suspension on Wednesday for consuming alcohol during duty hours. SI, Bibekananda Sahoo, was found drinking alcohol with a liquor trader inside the police station on Tuesday. Someone recorded the act on mobile phone and made the video viral on social media.

On basis of the video footage, Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R directed sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Priyaranjan Sathpaty to conduct an inquiry into the matter. During probe, the SDPO found the incident to be true and submitted his report to the SP who suspended Sahoo on charges of misconduct and dereliction of duty.

The incident exposed the nexus between policemen and bootleggers, which has resulted in flourishing of illegal liquor trade in Naugaon area. Sources said though locals have demanded an end to the illegal liquor trade several times in the past, no action has yet been taken against those involved in the business due to their unholy link with local police officials.

