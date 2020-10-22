STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC seeks Govt’s reply on proposal for special courts

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi fixed the deadline on Monday after the counsel for the State Government sought time to file the response.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set November 26 as deadline for the State government to file response to a proposal for creation of three special courts, one each in three revenue divisions and 11 courts of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) for expeditious trial of pending cases against the sitting/former MPs and MLAs of all the districts of the State.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi fixed the deadline on Monday after the counsel for the State Government sought time to file the response. The HC was hearing the suo motu petition registered by the Registrar (Judicial) in pursuant to orders issued by the Supreme Court related to long pending trial of MPs and MLAs a month back. The Registrar (Judicial) submitted the proposal.

The HC also expected the State Government to come up with a time frame by which it can provide infrastructure, such as staff, building etc. for the purpose. While registering the case suo motu, the HC had on September 23 issued notices to the State Government seeking details of the criminal cases pending before courts across the State against both sitting and former MPs and MLAs.

On September 17, the Supreme Court had asked the Chief Justices of High Courts to come up with special benches for hearing long-pending criminal cases against politicians. According to the order, Chief Justices of High Courts were expected to come up with an action plan on the infrastructure and number of special courts required for exclusive trial of criminal politicians.

Orissa High Court
