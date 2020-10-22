Rural Khurda fares well in Covid battle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With eight per cent more recoveries, rural Khurda has fared well in Covid-19 management compared to the State Capital. Analysis of statistics available with the State Government and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that the percentage of recoveries in rural Khurda and non-BMC areas remains at 97.72 pc - six pc more than the overall recovery of Odisha.

In Bhubaneswar, it is 89.79 pc - two pc less than the overall recovery percentage of the State. Of 46,738 cases reported in Khurda, 27,909 are from Bhubaneswar while the rest are from rural areas and outside BMC jurisdiction.

With 18,400 persons recovering from the infection, rural Khurda has now only 429 active cases while the Capital city has 2,705 active ones with 25,060 recoveries. Besides, 144 Covid-infected persons, including two in the last 24 hours, have succumbed to the disease in BMC jurisdiction. The death toll in rural Khurda, however, stands at 59.

The State Capital where daily testing dropped significantly continues to contribute maximum number of cases to Khurda district’s Covid-19 tally. Of the 273 new cases reported in the district in the last 24 hours, 239 (87.5 pc) were from Bhubaneswar. The new cases included 176 persons contracted the virus locally and 63 from quarantine.

Civic officials said the daily recoveries continue to be more than the number of persons testing positive on a day which is an indication that the situation is under control and improving well with time. The city reported 302 recoveries on the day. The BMC officials urged people to follow Covid-19 guidelines and practice hand hygiene and social distancing to check spread of the virus.