Special dearness allowance for workers announced

Earlier, the SMWAB had advised the Government to revise the special VDA at Rs 0.90 per point rise in consumer price index (CPI) number for industrial workers as admissible.

Published: 22nd October 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After raising the minimum daily wages of workers in all categories, Odisha Government on Wednesday revised the special variable dearness allowance (VDA) for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled employees starting this month.

As advised by the State Minimum Wages Advisory Board (SMWAB), Labour and ESI department has revised special allowance to Rs 4.65 per day. It will be applicable for all employees in 89 scheduled employments for which the minimum wages were revised in July.  Earlier, the SMWAB had advised the Government to revise the special VDA at Rs 0.90 per point rise in consumer price index (CPI) number for industrial workers as admissible. The VDA will be announced at half yearly interval - on April 1 and October 1. 

As per the notification issued by Labour Commissioner Thirumala Naik, the VDA has been effected on the basis of average consumer price index number for the preceding six months ending June 6 that reached 329.17 from 324 with an increase of 5.17 points.

Accordingly, the VDA of Rs 4.56 at Rs 0.90 per point will be payable per day to the unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly-skilled employees in addition to the minimum rate of wages. It will cone into effect in retrospective from October 1, the notification stated. From October 1, while a highly skilled employee will get Rs 458 per day, an unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled employee will be paid Rs 308, Rs 348 and Rs 398 per day respectively.     

Comments

