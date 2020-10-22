Three of family hacked to death in Sambalpur over land row

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Three persons of a family, including two women, were brutally hacked to death by their neighbour over a land dispute in Lapada village within Mahulpali police limits on Wednesday. Police have arrested a father-son duo in this connection.The deceased are Pirabati Behera (55), her daughter Sabitri Sahu (35) and son-in-law Giridhari Sahu (41). The accused duo was identified as Navin Dehury (50) and his son Mantu Dehury (22).

Sources said being the only heir of Pirabati, Sabitri along with her husband Giridhari, a native of Kirmira within Laikera police limits in neighbouring Jharsuguda district, was staying in Lapada to look after her mother and her farmland. Pirabati’s husband had passed away long back.However, Pirabati’s neighbour Navin wanted to grab her landed property. Since Sabitri and her husband were staying with the woman, he saw them as an obstacle to his plans. Hence, Naveen and his son decided to eliminate the couple.

At around 3.30 pm on the day, the father and son attacked Giridhari, who was working in his farmland, with an axe, killing him on the spot. They returned to the village and attacked Sabitri who was collecting water from a tube-well with the same axe. She too died on the spot. On hearing a commotion, Pirabati rushed outside and saw her daughter lying in a pool of blood. When she went to her rescue, she was also attacked by the two accused and killed.

On being informed by the villagers, Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, sub-divisional police officer of Kuchinda Rajkishore Mishra and Mahulpali IIC Jyotsna Behera rushed to the spot. SP Singh said the incident is being treated as a red flag case. Investigation is underway with the help of forensic team. Charge-sheet will be submitted soon, he added.