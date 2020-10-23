STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appalled over poor Cuttack civic infra, HC summons officials

The bench issued the direction while hearing the suo motu petition registered by the Registrar  (Judicial) in form of PIL on civic problems in Cuttack city on January 20.

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has pulled up the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and district administration over their failure in addressing the fast deteriorating civic infrastructure and amenities in the Millennium city.Criticising the civic authorities for neglecting their duty, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi has directed personal appearance of Cuttack Collector, CMC Commissioner, Superintending Engineer, Roads and Building (Cuttack circle) and Project Director  of Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board on November 11.

The High Court directed all four to appear in person through virtual mode  along with their respective affidavits on progress of works relating to maintenance of  roads, removal of garbage, channelisation of storm water and supply of purified water to the inhabitants of the city.

The bench issued the direction while hearing the suo motu petition registered by the Registrar  (Judicial) in form of PIL on civic problems in Cuttack city on January 20. “While the authorities concerned had given commitments on different dates of hearing on the  PIL,  it appears such commitments have remained in pen and paper and nothing  has been put into action for the betterment of the public of Cuttack city,” the bench  said.

It also observed, “As a matter of fact, before commencement of Durga Puja, at least  roads of Cuttack city are to be repaired and maintained. In any case, this year due to unfortunate pandemic situation and frequent lockdown, the works could not be  expedited. But soon after the Unlock phases, it was incumbent upon the authority  concerned to expedite the work”. 

While the roads have not been maintained, garbage is yet to be lifted and  water and sanitisation works not undertaken. Tax payers money should be utilised for development of people who are entitled to the benefit of healthy living, the bench stated.

