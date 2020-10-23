STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chatar Yatra sans devotees on October 24

The famous Chatar Yatra of Goddess Manikeswari in Bhawanipatna will be held on October 24 without participation of devotees. 

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:40 AM

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/TALCHER: The famous Chatar Yatra of Goddess Manikeswari in Bhawanipatna will be held on October 24 without participation of devotees. In view of the prevailing Covid situation, restrictions on  congregations have been imposed by the district administration. The yatra attracts more than 5 lakh devotees from different parts of Odisha and other states every year. 

All entry points to Bhawanipatna have been sealed till October 24. Besides, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the town from Friday till October 25 and restrictions on movement will be in place till then barring travel for medical emergencies. While all rituals will be conducted as per tradition, no devotee will be allowed into the temple during the festival. Only priests, drummers of Jenabadya and a troupe of martial band ‘Ghumura’ will be allowed to accompany the Chatar when it is carried back to the temple from Jenakhal on October 24. 

Even as the Supreme Court has stayed the Orissa High Court’s order on animal sacrifice during the festival, the district administration has asked people to refrain from the practice. Meanwhile, the Navaratra Puja in Maa Hingula temple at Talcher is being conducted without the usual fanfare. Hingula Pitha is a famous Shakti Pitha of the State and every year Durga Puja is celebrated in the temple in the presence of thousands of devotees. The ‘Akhanda Yajna’, a part of the Puja rituals, is being performed by one priest and two ‘kartas’. 

