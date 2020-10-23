Cuttack: RTOs to register vehicles during puja holidays

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Transport Authority (STA) has decided to open registration sections of all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the State during the Dussehra holidays on October 24 and 26 to facilitate motor vehicle dealers in getting their newly sold vehicles registered during the festival. An order issued by office of the Transport Commissioner- Cum-Chairman, STA stated that, as it is expected that a large number of motor vehicles would be sold during the Durga puja and since there are four government holidays from October 23 to October 26, it might be difficult for the dealers to get their newly sold vehicles registered at RTOs. As per the rule 42 of CMV Rule 1989, no dealer can deliver any motor vehicle without registration and affixing high security registration plate (HSRP).

To facilitate registrations, the registration section of all RTOs would remain open on two days - on October 24 and 26. The registration section will function on the two holidays from 3 pm to 5 pm to receive the related documents from dealers and allot registration numbers. The RTOs shall make necessary roster arrangement and intimate all the dealers in their respective jurisdiction regarding the facility. For smooth disposal of dealer point registration and approval, one can do it from home on all the four days, the order further stated.

The Transport Commissioner has also instructed all RTOs to check the dealer premises and ensure that no vehicle is delivered without registration and af f ixing HSRP number plate. The RTOs have also been directed to take steps for cancellation or suspension of trade licence of the dealers if found violating the CMV Rule 1989.