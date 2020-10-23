Depression to skirt Odisha, rains expected

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected in coastal and northern districts as the depression over the Bay of Bengal will skirt the State on Friday. The depression will move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast between Sagar Island and Khepupara over Sundarban around afternoon.

The IMD said that squally winds will prevail along and off north Odisha coast during the period. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea on Friday, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

In last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places while some places in Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak received heavy rainfall.