Festivity begins sans fervour in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The five-day-long Durga Puja began in the Millennium City with observation of Sasthi puja at the pandals across Cuttack city on Thursday sans devotees and the festive fervour.

Of the total 170 puja pandals, Goddess Durga is being worshipped at 85 pandals, while clay idols of other deities including that of Lord Hara-Parbati were consecrated at the remaining pandals in the city this year. Sasthi puja began at the pandals with ‘Bela barani’ rituals in the evening.

In view of the pandemic restrictions, only seven persons are being allowed in a pandal. There is no light decoration and use of drums, loud speakers or any other public addressing systems which would pull crowd to the puja pandals. Elaborate police arrangements have been made near the pandals to prevent crowding.