GMU declares results in record time

SAMBALPUR: The results of final semester examinations of undergraduate and post-graduate courses of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) were declared in just 12 days on Thursday evening.In undergraduate Arts courses, the university recorded a pass percentage of 91.95 per cent. Similarly, in Science courses, the pass percentage stood at 96.39 per cent and in Commerce 92.59 per cent. Besides, in self-financing courses, the university recorded 96.87 per cent pass percentage in B Sc IST and 100 percent in BBA.

In post-graduate Arts courses, the university recorded a pass percentage of 95.66 per cent. In Science, it is 95.45 per cent and 89.36 per cent in Commerce. In self-financing courses, the university recorded pass percentage of 97.14 per cent in MCA, 100 per cent in MBA (Regular) and MBA (Financial Management). All the results were uploaded on the website of the university.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, for the first time, the examinations were conducted online from September 28 to October 10 in six sittings every day. Around 2,000 students including 1,400 undergraduate final year students and 600 post-graduate final year students from 23 departments appeared the online examinations this semester.

The university had entrusted a Bhubaneswar-based agency the task of conducting the examinations and to develop an online-test module which could be used even on smartphones. Multiple mock tests were organised for all the students prior to the examinations. Each paper of 80 marks had 40 objective-type multiple-choice questions of two marks each and the duration of examination was 40 minutes. This apart, the university also conducted the examination of students having backpapers in offline mode.

Deputy registrar of GMU, Uma Charan Pati said, “It was a challenging task to conduct the examinations during the prevailing crisis. However, we are happy that we could conduct the examinations and publish the results within a record time of 12 days.”He said, students were given an option to either appear for the examinations online or wait till the situation gets better. However, all the students chose the online mode.